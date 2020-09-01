Thurston County Public Health and Social Services reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number to 14 as the county records its 1,000th case.
The latest deaths observed were a male in his 60s and a female in her 80s. Death certificates for both individuals are pending review by Public Health staff.
The department also recently announced it would start reporting new deaths on Mondays, following in step with a recent decision by the state Department of Health to do the same.
In addition to those new deaths reported, the county on Monday also reported nine new cases of the virus, bringing the net total of diagnoses made since the start of the pandemic to 1,001.
It was also reported last week that a total 45 cases have been connected with the seven ongoing outbreaks at congregate care facilities, according to COVID-19 Public Information Specialist Magen Johnson. At least 11 of those cases are tied to an outbreak at the Thurston County Corrections Center.
An outbreak at a congregate care center is defined by Thurston County as one or more cases of COVID-19 in the past 14 days. This recent definition change, as well as an increase in transmission rate, is what’s been driving the recent increase in the number of outbreaks.
“The majority of COVID-19 cases in congregate care settings are from staff which is likely due to higher levels of community transmission within the county since the start of July,” Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek wrote in an email. “Residents are thought to get the infection from staff at our long-term care facilities and as visitation resumes, visitors have the potential to be a source of infection as well.”
Abdelmalek added that she and her staff are expecting to see an increase in the number of cases reported after the Labor Day weekend. This prediction is based on what county and state officials saw after July 4 celebrations.
It’s also likely transmission rates will increase starting this fall as well, Abdelmalek wrote.
“In the fall, the weather starts to turn cold and people tend to spend more time inside in close contact with one another,” she wrote. “The fall is when we typically start the cold and flu season and more viruses are common in our communities. It has also been scientifically proven that viruses are more stable on surfaces at lower temperatures and since fall means we start to see a drop in our temperatures, it is likely transmission rates will increase.”
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation reported Tuesday morning on both the regional and nationwide level:
• Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 33 new cases of the virus Monday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,680. No deaths were reported; the total number of deaths caused by COVID-19 stands at 146 in the county. The average number of cases per day over the last two weeks stands at about 46.4.
• Washington state on Sunday reported 323 new cases and the total number of positive COVID-19 cases stands at 74,635, according to numbers posted on the Department of Health’s website. The state has recorded a total 6,763 hospitalizations and 1,915 deaths. Total tests and the percentage of positive tests across Washington state were not available as the DOH is updating its reporting system.
• Nationwide, positive cases of COVID-19 stand at 5,972,356, according to data updated Monday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been approximately 182,622 coronavirus-related deaths recorded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.