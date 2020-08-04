A woman in her 70s and a man in his 40s are the latest Thurston County residents to die as a result of COVID-19, according to county health officials.
Thurston County Public Health and Social Services made the announcement Tuesday shortly before publishing new numbers that reflected 20 new COVID-19 cases in the county.
The two individuals’ death certificates are still pending final review by Public Health staff. Their health status at the time of death is not known.
The total number of deaths from the disease in the county now stands at 10, with 699 confirmed diagnoses of the virus in the county.
Public Health staff also published its weekly report on the spread of the virus which showed that the Yelm ZIP code, 98597, had 50 cases of the virus thus far.
Lacey and Olympia ZIP codes currently lead the county in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. Eighteen cases have been reported in the Rainier ZIP code and 20 cases have been reported in the Tenino ZIP code.
New cases reported Tuesday were found largely in older adults, and included two individuals aged birth to 9, three in their 20s, one in their 30s, six in their 40s, four in their 50s, and four in their 60s.
The new cases come as Thurston County on Sunday and Monday reported a combined five new cases of the virus.
More from Public Health: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/covid-19-data.aspx
