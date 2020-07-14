In an effort to reinvigorate the local economy amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Thurston County Chamber of Commerce is urging all businesses and residents to wear face masks and follow all other health officials’ guidelines to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
In addition to safeguarding the lives of its residents, wearing face masks may also prevent more stringent limitations on business activity in the future, the chamber noted.
"Face masks control the spread of COVID-19," said David Schaffert, president and CEO of the chamber. "If COVID-19 spreads, it will result in more illness and deaths. An increase in illnesses will force additional stay-at-home restrictions and new closures."
Without a concerted effort to wear face masks and follow other safeguards against the virus, Thurston County’s situation could become dire, said Kevin Stormans, owner of Bayview and Ralph's Thriftway and a member of the chamber's board of trustees.
"Another round of closures will destroy small business, eliminate jobs and significantly harm the economy," said Stormans. "Wearing a mask, washing your hands, and maintaining social distance when you go out will keep employees, neighbors, and family members safe and healthy."
Schaffert added: "Wearing a face mask will directly ensure that businesses continue to stay open. The track record of other cities demonstrates that coronavirus spread can be mitigated – and businesses can remain open – where masks and social distancing have been widely accepted. We have every reason to expect a similar effort here would be successful, too."
