Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Tuesday reported 28 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number reported since the start of the pandemic up to 7,108.
No new deaths were reported; the death toll stands at 64 Thurston County residents.
Transmission of the virus remains low and is declining in the county. According to the state Department of Health, Thurston County has reported 131.9 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days.
There have been a total 40,636 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the county. Approximately 4.54 percent of the county's residents are fully vaccinated.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Tuesday evening:
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department on Tuesday reported 77 new cases and three new deaths. The death toll from the virus stands at 450 Pierce County residents. The total number of cases stands at 35,770. Transmission remains very high with Pierce County over the last two weeks reporting 219.1 cases per 100,000 people. About 10.72 percent of Pierce County residents have so far started the vaccination process.
• The state Department of Health on Tuesday afternoon added 582 new COVID-19 cases (317,805 total cases), 50 associated hospitalizations (19,160) and 24 new deaths (4,881).
So far, a total 1,379,318 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with nearly 1.39 million doses having been so far delivered to the state and its providers. An average 26,380 doses are being administered every seven days, with the state hoping to eventually meet the goal of 45,000 every seven days.
• It’s estimated the United States this week is due to surpass 500,000 people dead due to the COVID-19 pandemic, just under a year after it was first reported in the country. The total number of deaths accumulated in the United States due to COVID-19 on Tuesday stood at 498,993, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total of 27,993,504 cases have been confirmed thus far and a total 65 million vaccinations have been administered nationwide.
