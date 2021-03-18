Thurston County Public Health and Social Services reported 124 cases of COVID-19 the week of March 8-14, marking a slight decrease from the week before.
A woman in her 80s was the only death reported last week. The death toll from the virus, as of Tuesday morning press deadline, stood at 72 Thurston County residents.
The rate of cases continues to decline. According to the state Department of Health’s Phase and Risk Assessment Dashboard, Thurston County has reported 95.9 cases per 100,000 people over the prior 14 days. That metric has decreased by eight cases since this time last week.
The first two weeks of March have so far seen significantly lower cases than February -- about 145 cases less, to be exact.
The percentage of positive tests also remains low. As of Tuesday, Thurston County Public Health reported that only 2.7 percent of last week’s molecular tests came back positive.
About 19.5 percent of Thurston County residents have so far started the vaccination process against COVID-19, and approximately 11.87 percent are fully vaccinated. In Pierce County, 17.44 percent have started the process with a first shot and 10.3 percent are fully vaccinated.
As of Tuesday, 79,217 doses of vaccine have been administered in Thurston County and 251,335 have been administered in Pierce County.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Tuesday morning:
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 67 new cases and 10 new deaths on Tuesday. The death toll from the virus stands at 491 Pierce County residents. The total number of cases stands at 37,558. Transmission remains moderate with Pierce County over the last two weeks reporting 191.6 cases per 100,000 people.
• The state Department of Health has reported a total 329,893 confirmed cases, 19,891 hospitalizations, and 5,135 deaths. So far, a total 2.44 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state, with about 2.72 million doses having been so far delivered to the state and its providers. An average 42,551 doses are being administered every seven days. Approximately 11.94 percent of Washingtonians have been fully vaccinated.
• The total number of COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday stood at 532,355, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total of 29,269,590 cases have been confirmed thus far. The nation this last week also surpassed 100 million COVID-19 doses administered and the total now stands at 109 million.
