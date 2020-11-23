The Yelm Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday announced a new round of grants available for small businesses in need during state-mandated closures due to the coronavirus.
The chamber on its website announced it would be awarding another round of grants, upwards of $500, to impacted businesses. The grant application is due back to the chamber by Wednesday, Dec. 9, with recipients being notified on Dec. 16.
More information can be found online at this link: https://yelmchamber.com/yelm-chamber-offers-grant-to-businesses/?fbclid=IwAR2Uzqkdin3mK54REXuOXEzeqfrkVSG5--KcFlkg76jNmGSJmQzWtizPe_U.
