A dozen new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Thurston County Public Health and Social Services Thursday afternoon.
The total count of confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses now stands at 531 in the county.
The last seven days have averaged more than 13 cases a day — that number is greater than what the county would have reported in its weekly counts just three months ago.
The total count of new COVID-19 cases for the week starting July 20 now stands at 46.
New cases Thursday include one person 9 or younger, three people in their 20s, two people in their 30s, three people in their 50s, one person in their 60s and two people in their 80s.
Seven were reportedly females and five were males.
According to Public Health, a total of three coronavirus-related hospitalizations have taken place in the last seven days, with a total of 44 having been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic.
Of the 531 cases, 308 have reported recovies.
As of data posted Tuesday, the county’s test-positive rate stands at 2.4 percent. A total of 19,949 tests have been conducted on Thurston County residents.
On Wednesday, the county reported a sixth person had died from the disease. That Thurston County resident was a male in his 60s.
