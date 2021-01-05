Demonstrators will take to Yelm City Park this Saturday to urge the reopening of the city’s businesses restricted by Gov. Jay Inslee to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The event is set for 1 p.m.
According to a Facebook event titled “Open Yelm Now,” members of the community and small business owners are encouraged to attend to “pronounce the reopening of the city of Yelm.”
The event’s description goes on to say: “For far too long we have lived under unconstitutional mandates dictated by an overreaching government. It is past time to reassert our rights as Americans.”
A flyer that’s been distributed urges attendees to “respect each other while getting back to life and property.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.