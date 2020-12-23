The Yelm ZIP code added 44 new cases of COVID-19, the respiratory infection caused by the novel coronavirus, during the week of Dec. 14-20, according to new numbers available Tuesday by Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.
Total cases reported in the ZIP code 98597 since the start of the pandemic now stand at 370.
Rainier’s ZIP code (98576) added five cases during the same time period to total 79 cases and Tenino (98589) added nine to total 79.
Public Health on Tuesday also reported 22 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number reported since the start of the pandemic up to 4,376. The death toll from the virus remains at 50 Thurston County residents.
Transmission of the virus remains high. Cases over the last 14 days per 100,000 people increased yesterday, from 241.4 cases to 251.6 as of Tuesday.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Tuesday afternoon:
• Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department on Tuesday added 207 new cases and two new deaths. The death toll from the virus stands at 277 Pierce County residents. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 493.3 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days — up 13 cases when compared with Monday. The total number of cases reported in the county so far stands at 23,053.
• The state Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,508 new cases of COVID-19, 75 hospitalizations and 25 deaths. The total number of confirmed cases in the state stands at 219,584, hospitalizations stand at 13,590 and deaths stand at 3,131. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 1.4 percent.
• The total number of deaths accumulated in the United States due to COVID-19 stands at 318,569, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The virus is on track to have killed one in every 1,000 Americans by the end of the year. A total 17,974,303 cases have been confirmed thus far, with 1,511,370 of those reported in the last seven days.
