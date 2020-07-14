Thurston County Public Health and Social Services last week recorded its highest weekly total of new COVID-19 cases, begging the question if the county or state, which has also seen an uptick in cases, could go back in reopening phases as the rate of the disease’s spread increases.
As of Tuesday morning, July 14, the county had recorded 397 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and five deaths. The previous 10 days saw the county report 105 new cases of the virus — a sizable increase for a county that just two months ago was tallying its first 100 cases.
Thurston County on July 10 recorded its largest daily influx of new cases with 25. Since the county started seeing an alarming uptick in new cases of the virus, the county has begun increasing its notices to the public to wear masks and implement social distancing measures when out in public.
The Thurston County Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday also announced it would be launching a face mask campaign to get the public and more businesses to mask up. Businesses are already supposed to refuse customers’ business if they don’t wear a face covering.
A total 277 of the 397 that have come down with the illness have reported recoveries, with 39 Thurston County residents having been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic.
A total 16,934 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Thurston County, and the test-positive rate stands at about 2 percent.
This comes as states across the country are reporting an increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases, especially within young people.
“In recent days, traveling and private gatherings with family and friends are common ways people are contracting COVID-19,” Thurston County Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek said in a letter earlier this week, which was linked to in Friday’s COVID-19 count updates on social media. “If you must gather, outdoors is better than indoors. The advice for preventing COVID-19 remains the same: cover your cough, wash your hands, wear a mask and stay more than 6 feet from people who are not part of your household when possible.”
Back on July 2, Bellevue-based Institute for Disease Modeling released a report alongside the state Department of Health that showed that cases have been increasingly shifting towards younger age groups.
From January to March, cases in people under the age of 35 years old accounted for 22 percent of total cases. By May and June, cases in people 35 and younger accounted for 46 percent of cases.
“While the overall number of cases have recently been increasing, COVID-19 deaths have been decreasing. This is likely primarily driven by the caseload shifting to younger people, who have substantially lower mortality risk from COVID-19 infection,” the report read.
The trend of decreasing deaths is not definitive, the report notes, and could later drive a resurgence of cases in older and more vulnerable populations.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation both statewide and nationally:
• Cases in Washington rose by about 12 percent compared with the week prior to 41,757 total cases, according to counts released Sunday night. The state has recorded a total 4,778 hospitalizations and 1,399 deaths, according to the Department of Health. Approximately 708,274 tests have been administered to Washingtonians, and the percent of positive cases stands at about 5.9 percent.
• Nationwide, positive cases of COVID-19 passed the 3 million mark and now stand at approximately 3,296,599, according to data last updated on Monday by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been approximately 134,884 coronavirus-related deaths recorded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.