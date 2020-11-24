Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Tuesday afternoon reported 55 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of diagnoses reported since the start of the health crisis up to 2,956.
The county also reported that it was looking into two new outbreaks at congregate care facilities. The types of facilities were not known as of Tuesday.
The county is not currently identifying the locations of the two new outbreaks.
There are currently investigations ongoing at a total of 12 congregate care facilities that have resulted in 17 total deaths and 196 diagnoses, according to a report published Tuesday by Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.
The transmission risk for COVID-19 in Thurston County is currently high. According to the state Department of Health’s risk assessment dashboard, the county has reported 205.4 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days.
According to the same report, between Nov. 15 and 22, the Yelm ZIP code reported 15 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number reported up to 213 cases.
Gov. Jay Inslee during a Tuesday press conference said that statewide hospitalizations are also near an all-time high.
“Nearly all counties have high and rapidly increasing rates of disease, and therefore hospitalizations,” he said. “This is why we have deliberately established targeted restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the pandemic, and we are hopeful that they will work.”
Statewide hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic tally at 10,166. About 70 of those hospitalizations alone have been reported since Sunday, according to The Seattle Times.
This comes as Washington also experiences a record uptick in new cases and communal spread. According to a Monday news release from the Department of Health, the state reported a total 6,277 cases over the last three days.
On Tuesday evening, the state announced another 3,482 cases, a new daily record that smashed the previous mark of 2,589. Thirty-five new deaths were also reported.
The risk to catch the virus, according to the Department of Health, has never been higher. The state has reported 299.5 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days, according to the Department of Health risk assessment dashboard.
“COVID-19 activity is increasing throughout Washington state, leading to more cases, straining the testing sites and hospital capacity. It is more critical than ever for Washingtonians to actively help reduce the spread of this deadly virus,” Secretary of Health John Wiesman said in a prepared statement on Monday. “Everyone should stay home as much as possible, and not congregate with people outside their immediate households, especially during the upcoming holiday.”
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Tuesday afternoon:
• Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 343 new cases and one new death. The death toll from the virus stands at 225 Pierce County residents. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 292.7 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days. The total number of cases reported in the county so far stands at 15,089.
• The state Department of Health has reported a total 151,019 cases of COVID-19 since the virus first started spreading in March. Statewide hospitalizations stand at 10,166 and deaths are at 2,690. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 1.8 percent.
• The total number of deaths in the United States stands at 257,016, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total 12,333,452 cases have been confirmed, with 1,197,200 of those total cases — roughly 9.7 percent — reported in just the last seven days.
