Thurston County Reports One-Day High of 104 New COVID-19 Cases

Thurston County broke its one-day high of new COVID-19 cases on Monday, Dec. 7, with Public Health and Social Servicing reporting 104 new diagnoses.
This is the most in one day the county has reported since it first started recording cases in March. The previous record was 88 cases reported Nov. 13.
No deaths were reported Monday.
Magen Johnson, the county's COVID-19 public information specialist, said it's believed that some of the numbers reported Monday were likely due to a processing delay that happened at the state level over the weekend.
Transmission within the county remains high, according to the state Department of Health. Over the last two weeks, Thurston County has reported a total 263.1 cases per 100,000 people.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Monday afternoon. New deaths from COVID-19 are not reported over the weekend in Washington state:
• Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 108 new cases and four new deaths on Monday. The death toll from the virus stands at 251 Pierce County residents. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 478.9 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days. The total number of cases reported in the county so far stands at 17,805.
• The state Department of Health over the weekend reported 3,157 new cases and 271 new hospitalizations. Since the start of the pandemic there have been 177,447 cases, 11,544 hospitalizations and 2,925 deaths reported. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 1.6 percent.
• The total number of deaths in the United States stands at 281,253, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total 14,636,914 cases have been confirmed, with 1,341,400 of those total cases reported in just the last seven days.
