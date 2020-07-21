Under current health and safety guidelines, Yelm Community Schools is soliciting feedback from parents and families on three proposed rotating hybrid models its Return to School Committee is considering for this fall.
According to an email newsletter, the survey will close 8 p.m. on Friday, July 24. More information is available at www.ycs.wednet.edu.
The first option the committee is considering is an every other day model where students will be divided into two groups. In-person classes and remote classes would be rotated every other day so that the two groups never meet and are socially distanced.
The second option being considered is two consecutive days of in-person instruction, then three days of remote learning, similar to the first option.
A person in group A, for example, would attend class for a full day in-person on Mondays and Tuesday, then take full online classes Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
In both of these first two options, Wednesday would be a full day of online learning, according to the newsletter. Teachers would have a one-hour office hour and flex period in the morning.
The third option being considered is a fully online and remote curriculum. The five full days of remote learning would require students to demonstrate learning on a daily basis and require daily access to the internet for students.
According to the newsletter, the district will use the feedback from families, along with instructional health and safety practices to pick a final schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.