Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Saturday reported 21 new cases of COVID-19. A total of 566 confirmed cases have been reported by the county since the start of the pandemic.
A majority of new cases reported Saturday were found in younger people, continuing a growing trend as younger people have been driving a resurgence over the last month both locally and statewide, according to health officials.
Of Saturday’s confirmed cases, 10 were reported to be in their 20s, three in their 30s, three in their 40s, and five in their 50s.
Six Thurston County residents thus far have died from health complications related to COVID-19, all of them in their 60s or older. The latest death was a man in his 60s; his death was reported on July 22.
The percentage of positive tests stands at about 2.5 percent, according to Public Health. A total of 20,582 tests have been conducted in Thurston County.
The county has seen a dramatic increase in the number of positive tests over the last month. In late June, the test-positive percent stood low at 1.8 percent but has seen a steady rise as more public gatherings happen.
A total 94 cases of the virus have been reported over the last seven days, according to Public Health and Social Services.
More from Public Health:
