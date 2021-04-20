Thurston County Public Health and Social Services reported new COVID-19 infections in Thurston County spiked to 277 during the week of April 12-18, bringing the running total for infections throughout the pandemic in the county to 8,407 as of press deadline on Tuesday, April 20.
The number is up from the previous week, which showed 153 new cases. By comparison, the highest number of new cases reported in a single week was 485 during the week of Dec. 7-13, 2020.
One new death was reported on April 18 — a woman in her 60s. This brings Thurston County’s total deaths to 77. The percent of those infected with COVID-19 who have died stands at 1 percent for the county, according to the Washington State Department of Health.
Out of the 8,379 total county cases reported during the week of April 12-18, patients who have recovered or are recovering, climbed to 7,879, according to reports from Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.
Since March 30, there have been 13 new hospitalizations in Thurston County, bringing the total number since the start of the pandemic to 478 as of press deadline.
Health care workers have been hard at work, administering a total of 167,816 vaccine doses countywide since the beginning of the pandemic.
In neighboring Pierce County, one new death and 213.9 new cases per 100,000 population have been reported during the 14-day period between March 29 and April 12, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. The total number of cases in the county has climbed to 42,046 with 524 total deaths.
In Washington state, as of press deadline, there were 359,810 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 27,110 probable cases. A total of 21,493 people have been hospitalized due to the illness, and 5,394 people have died. The statewide rate of those who have died after contracting the virus is 1.4 percent. And 4,669,463 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.
Nationwide, as of press deadline, there were 31,484,148 cases, 564,292 confirmed deaths and 212 million doses of vaccines administered, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. New cases are on a rising trend over the last 30 days, but deaths have appeared to have plateaued, CDC graphs indicated.
