Thurston County’s unemployment rate rose in November to 6.3 percent, up 0.8 percent from October’s rate of 5.5 percent, according to the state Employment Security Department.
A total of 133,341 county residents were employed and 8,982 unemployed out of a November labor force of 142,323. In October, 144,514 were employed and 8,464 unemployed from a labor force of 152,978.
Thurston County’s initial unemployment claims also rose in November to 3,244, from October’s total of 2,269.
In Pierce County, November’s unemployment rate rose to 7.5 percent from the previous month’s 6.7 percent. Initial unemployment claims also increased from 7,765 in October to 10,892 in November.
Washington state held steady in November at a 6.0 percent unemployment rate, while the United States was at 6.7 percent.
