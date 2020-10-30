Thurston County Reports 35 COVID-19 Cases Friday, One New Outbreak

Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Friday reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 and one new outbreak at a congregate care facility.
The total number of COVID-19 diagnoses made since the start of the pandemic now stands at 1,864, and Public Health now has seven outbreaks at congregate care facilities it’s investigating.
The death toll from COVID-19 stands at 33 Thurston County residents, with 10 of those reported in the last seven days. Seven people have been hospitalized in the last seven days due to coronavirus-related health concerns, according to the county.
Deaths certificates for the 14 most recent deaths are still pending review by Public Health staff.
With Halloween on Saturday, county staff also cautioned Thurston County residents to stay safe and practice safe distancing while celebrating.
“Before you meet up with someone, ask them to wear a mask and remain 6 feet apart when you are together. Also, Thurston County is in Phase 3, meaning gatherings should be limited to 10 or fewer people from outside your household,” Public Health staff wrote on Twitter.
Thurston County is currently in the “high” risk transmission stage for COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health, and is reporting 89.2 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Friday afternoon:
• Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 105 new cases. There were two new deaths reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 193. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 117.9 cases per 100,000 over the last 14 days.
• The state Department of Health reported 1,016 new diagnoses of COVID-19, bringing the total reported since the start of the pandemic to 106,573. Statewide hospitalizations stand at 8,522 and deaths are at 2,366. The number of tests conducted statewide stands at 2,426,385. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 2.2 percent.
• The total number of deaths in the United States stands at 228,100 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total 8,924,548 cases have been reported by the agency as well, with 537,501 reported in the last seven days.
