COVID-19 Case Counts Rise Following Health Directive to Return to School

Daily COVID-19 caseloads saw a rise in the days following a decision last week by Thurston County Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek to allow schools to slowly return to in-person instruction.
The morning that Abdelmalek submitted a letter to local superintendents, the county reported an average of six new cases over the previous 14 days. That number increased and, as of Tuesday morning press deadline, stood at 9.2 average new cases daily.
Weekly cases hit a six-week high on Sunday as well, with the county reporting 74 cases between Sept. 21 and 27. Thurston County Public Health and Social Services has reported a total of 1,224 cases and 17 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
This increase comes as the state Department of Health on Friday, Sept. 25, released its weekly situation report that showed that COVID-19 cases statewide were continuing on a downward trend in both eastern and western Washington.
Transmission of the virus, and the overall health of the state — in both the economic and literal sense — seem to be at a “crossroads,” the state says.
“As the weather gets colder and people spend more time indoors, we must all take precautions to reduce the risk of COVID-19,” State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy said in a prepared statement Friday, adding that Washingonians should limit both the number of people they interact with and in-person gatherings, as well as continue to implement social distancing and mask measures.
Published in collaboration with the University of Washington and the Institute for Disease Modeling, the Department of Health’s situation report suggests the effective reproduction number, which is used to measure the transmission of the disease, is estimated to be at about 1.14 in Western Washington and 0.92 in Eastern Washington.
The situation report also states that as the public’s daily habits change with the seasons, and with more classes likely moving from online to hybrid learning models, there is a potential for increased transmission.
“However because we are entering a situation where there are few prior examples to look to, it is challenging to predict the magnitude of the impact of transitions on COVID-19 transmission,” the report states, adding later that “the data indicate that small improvements to current practices, widely distributed, can crush the curve heading into the fall. Working together, each of us doing what we can consistently, will get us through this challenging period, with many lives saved and children back in school.”
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported Tuesday:
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 49 new cases, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,821. One new death was reported, and the county’s death toll stands at 171. The average number of cases per day over the last two weeks stands at about 44.5.
• The Washington State Department of Health on Saturday night reported an additional 1,043 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total reported to 86,269. Forty-three new hospitalizations were reported and no new deaths, bringing the total to 7,412 hospitalizations and 2,100 deaths. The number of tests conducted statewide stands at 1,837,206. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 2.4 percent.
• The total number of deaths in the United States stands at 204,328, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total of 7,095,422 total cases have been reported by the agency as well.
