Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Wednesday reported 16 new diagnoses of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases reported since the start of the pandemic up to 7,532.
The weekly total now stands at 40 cases. No deaths were reported Wednesday, though the death toll remains at 72 Thurston County residents.
Vaccine allocation to the county continues to increase. So much so that Thurston County Public Health this week held vaccination clinics Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday for those eligible for the vaccine. This week, approximately 8,740 first-doses of COVID-19 vaccine were allocated to Thurston County.
More information on eligibility and how to schedule an appointment for vaccination can be found online at www.co.thurston.wa.us/health/.
About 79,197 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in Thurston County, according to data from the state Department of Health. Roughly 11.87 percent of county residents have been fully vaccinated so far, with 19.5 percent of the population having received their first shot.
Transmission of COVID-19 continues to decline. According to the Department of Health's Phase and Risk Assessment Dashboard, Thurston County has reported 94.1 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days.
Only 2.8 percent of COVID-19 tests have come back positive in the last seven days, according to Thurston County Public Health. Only one person in the last seven days has been hospitalized due to health complications related to the virus.
Last week, 14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Yelm ZIP code. Seven were reported in the Rainier ZIP code, and five in Tenino's.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Wednesday:
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 164 new cases and one new death on Wednesday. The death toll from the virus stands at 493 Pierce County residents. The total number of cases stands at 37,695. Transmission remains moderate with Pierce County over the last two weeks reporting 192.5 cases per 100,000 people.
• The state Department of Health has reported a total 330,367 confirmed cases, 19,910 hospitalizations, and 5,149 deaths. So far, a total 2.44 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state, with about 2.72 million doses having been so far delivered to the state and its providers. An average 42,542 doses are being administered every seven days. Approximately 11.94 percent of Washingtonians have been fully vaccinated.
• The total number of COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday stood at 534,099, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total of 29,374,758 cases have been confirmed thus far. The nation this last week also surpassed 100 million COVID-19 doses administered and the total now stands at 113 million.
