Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Monday reported one new death and 17 new diagnoses of COVID-19, the respiratory infection caused by novel coronavirus.
The 63rd and latest person to die from the disease was a female in their 70s.
The county's total number of diagnoses reported since the start of the pandemic now stands at 6,466.
Transmission of COVID-19 in Thurston County remains high. According to the state Department of Health, the county has reported 251.2 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days.
A total 7.43 percent of Thurston County residents have started the vaccination process, with roughly 21,182 vaccine doses having been administered.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Monday afternoon:
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 120 new cases and two new deaths. The death toll from the virus stands at 400 Pierce County residents. The total number of cases stands at 33,113. Transmission remains very high with Pierce County over the last two weeks has reported 348 cases per 100,000 people. That rate is saw a sharp decline over the weekend. About 37,100 Pierce County residents have so far received the COVID-19 vaccine.
• Since the start of the pandemic, the state Department of Health has reported 299,098 confirmed cases, 4,3,18 deaths and 17,812 hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
So far, a total of 728,636 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with a total of 896,850 having been so far delivered to the state and its providers. An average of 28,115 doses are being administered every seven days, with the state hoping to eventually meet the goal of 45,000 every seven days. A total 7.88 percent of Washingtonians have started the vaccination process so far.
• The total number of deaths accumulated in the United States due to COVID-19 stands at 439,955, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total of 26,034,475 cases have been confirmed thus far, with 1,015,960 of those reported in the last seven days. A total 32.2 million vaccinations have been administered nationwide.
