Thurston County on Tuesday confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19. The total of those diagnosed with the virus now stands at 312 individuals.
According to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services, Tuesday’s new cases include one person in their 20s, four in their 30s, two in their 40s and two in their 50s. Five of the new cases were reported in females and four in males.
A total of 231 Thurston County residents have reported recoveries since the start of the pandemic, with five people having died from the disease as of Tuesday. Thirty-seven people have been hospitalized due to health complications from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
A total of 15,016 tests have been conducted in Thurston County. The test-positive rate stands at 2 percent.
The percent of Hispanics that have been diagnosed with the disease saw a stark increase in data published this week. Numbers jumped from 20 percent the week of June 21 to 29 percent this last week, according to data from Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.
People who identify as Hispanic make up approximately 9 percent of the county’s population.
The county last week also tallied the largest weekly count of new COVID-19 cases — approximately 54 people tested positive for the virus the week of June 29 - July 5.
More from Public Health:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.