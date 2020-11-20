Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Thursday afternoon reported 41 new cases of COVID-19, the respiratory infection caused by novel coronavirus, bringing the net total reported since the start of the pandemic up to 2,684 in the county.
No new deaths were reported; the death toll from the virus stands at 42 people in Thurston County.
In a video published to the county’s YouTube channel on Thursday, Health Officer Dr. Dimayana Abdelmalek advised Thurston County residents to continue to implement social distancing measures and to avoid large gatherings for Thanksgiving this year.
“(Personal gatherings) is a major cause of disease transmission within Thurston County,” she said. “Thanksgiving is coming up, and this is usually a time where we gather with friends and family and give thanks. This year, it’s important that we celebrate a little differently.”
She also recommended county residents gather with their family through virtual means this year, noting that she plans on doing so herself with her family.
Thurston County is currently in “high” risk for transmission of the disease, according to the state Department of Health. The county has reported a total 161.3 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days.
The test-positive rate within Thurston County is also the highest it has ever been since the start of the pandemic, Abdelmalek said. According to the Department of Health, 6.6 percent of Thurston County residents that have been tested for COVID-19 have tested positive.
“As we go into winter, I anticipate that we have challenging months ahead of us, but there is hope on the horizon,” she said, referring to the substantial progress Pfizer and Moderna have made on getting a vaccine to market.
Over the previous seven days, Thurston County has reported 403 cases of COVID-19.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of late Thursday afternoon:
• Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 213 new cases. There were seven new deaths reported, bringing the total to 223. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 226.4 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days. The total number of cases reported in the county so far stands at 13,696.
• The state Department of Health reported 1,987 new cases of the virus on Wednesday night, bringing the total reported since the start of the pandemic to 137,411. Statewide hospitalizations stand at 9,653 and deaths are at 2,603. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 1.9 percent.
• The total number of deaths in the United States stands at 249,670, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total 11,465,722 cases have been confirmed, with 1,151,470 of those total cases — roughly 10.04 percent — reported in just the last seven days.
