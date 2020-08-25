Sports at Yelm and Rainier high schools likely won’t return until late December, local athletic directors say.
Both schools, which play in separate leagues, plan to start play the first full week of January next year in accordance with Season 2 of the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s revised sporting schedule
Earlier this summer, WIAA flipped its regular prep sports schedule on its head due to the ongoing pandemic. The athletic authority split the three seasons into four seven-week seasons and, most notably, moved football to a March start date.
According to its tentative schedule, practice for WIAA’s Season 2 starts Dec. 28 with a Jan. 4 contest start date. The season includes basketball, bowling, boys swim and dive, gymnastics, and wrestling.
Rainier Athletic Director Jerrad Jeske said their conference, the Central 2B, voted recently to move cross country to Season 3. Practice would start March 1 under the current plan.
Jeske said Rainier will not have any programs participating in Season 1, which is considered an alternative season.
“Pretty much our first season is going to kick off that first official practice, Dec. 28,” Jeske said. “We’re keeping our fingers crossed that we’ll get to practice then.”
Jeske said they hope to offer basketball and wrestling during Season 2.
At Yelm High School, Athletic Director Rob Hill said they hope to offer basketball, bowling and wrestling come Dec. 28.
Cheer, volleyball, cross country and football will take place in Season 3, tentatively.
Football practice will start the week of Feb. 15, with competition taking place March 8. WIAA is allowing football programs an additional week for state playoff play.
