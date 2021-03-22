Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Monday reported two new deaths caused by COVID-19, bringing the death toll up to 75.
Two women -- one in her 60s and the other in her 70s -- are the latest to die from health complications linked to the novel respiratory infection.
Public Health on Monday also reported 10 new cases of the virus, bringing the net total reported since the start of the pandemic up to 7,616. Three individuals have been hospitalized within the last seven days.
According to the state Department of Health's Phase and Risk Assessment Dashboard, Thurston County has reported 90.6 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days.
Approximately 13.10 percent of Thurston County residents have been fully vaccinated from COVID-19 so far.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Monday:
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 79 new cases and no new deaths on Monday. The death toll from the virus stands at 499 Pierce County residents. The total number of cases stands at 38,156. Transmission remains moderate with Pierce County over the last two weeks reporting 184.8 cases per 100,000 people.
• The state Department of Health has reported a total 333,340 confirmed cases, 20,082 hospitalizations, and 5,174 deaths. So far, a total 2.62 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state, with about 3.03 million doses having been so far delivered to the state and its providers. An average 43,737 doses are being administered every seven days. Approximately 12.94 percent of Washingtonians have been fully vaccinated.
• The total number of COVID-19 deaths on Monday stood at 539,517, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total of 29,652,483 cases have been confirmed thus far. A total 127 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered nationwide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.