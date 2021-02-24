Two more Thurston County residents have died from health complications caused by COVID-19, the Thurston County Public Health and Social Services department announced on Wednesday.
The most recent individuals to die from the respiratory infection were a man in his 80s and a female in her 70s. The death toll now stands at 66 individuals in Thurston County.
The county also reported that an additional 28 individuals had been diagnosed with the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases reported since the start of the pandemic up to 7,136. Two individuals have been hospitalized due to supposed COVID-19 complications within the last seven days.
Transmission locally has been declining. According to Thurston County, roughly 4.4 percent of tests within the last week have come back positive. According to the state Department of Health, the county has reported 131.9 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days.
There have been a total 40,636 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the county, as of data updated Tuesday on the Department of Health's site. Approximately 4.54 percent of the county's residents are fully vaccinated.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Wednesday afternoon:
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 101 new cases and seven new deaths on Wednesday. The death toll from the virus stands at 457 Pierce County residents. The total number of cases stands at 35,869. Transmission remains very high with Pierce County over the last two weeks reporting 219.1 cases per 100,000 people. About 10.72 percent of Pierce County residents have so far started the vaccination process.
• The state Department of Health on Wednesday afternoon added 705 new COVID-19 cases (318,510 total cases), 51 associated hospitalizations (19,211) and 31 new deaths (4,912).
So far, a total 1,379,318 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with nearly 1.39 million doses having been so far delivered to the state and its providers. An average 26,380 doses are being administered every seven days, with the state hoping to eventually meet the goal of 45,000 every seven days.
• The United States on Wednesday surpassed 500,000 COVID-19 deaths, with the total standing at 501,181, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total of 28,065,327 cases have been confirmed thus far and a total 66.5 million vaccinations have been administered nationwide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.