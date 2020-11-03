Thurston County Sees Third Week of Record COVID-19 Cases

For a third consecutive week, Thurston County experienced record-breaking numbers of new COVID-19 cases. During the week of Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, Thurston County Public Health and Social Services reported a new weekly high of 165 new cases of the respiratory infection.
As of Tuesday morning press deadline, the county had reported 1,933 diagnoses since the start of the pandemic. Thurston County is currently in the “high” risk transmission stage, and has reported 89.2 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days, according to the state Department of Health.
Four deaths have been reported over the last seven days too, according to Public Health, including a man in his 70s who was reported dead on Monday. The death toll from the virus, as of Tuesday morning, stood at 34 individuals, according to the county.
The county over the last week has also reported two new outbreaks at congregate care facilities. There have been 12 hospitalizations in the last seven days.
Thurston County — as well as many other counties across Washington state — have been experiencing a noticeable uptick in the number of positive cases.
According to a situation report released last week by the state Department of Health, transmission and hospitalizations are increasing in both eastern and western Washington.
“Any spike in COVID-19 cases will jeopardize our progress toward reopening schools, strain our health care system and increase risks during holiday gatherings,” Deputy Secretary of Health for COVID-19 Response Lacy Fehrenbach said in a statement. “High rates in the community increase the chance that someone at your gathering — even people you know well and trust — could have COVID-19. If we act now, we can get these increases in control in time for the holidays.”
Rainier Students Returning to Remote Learning
Students at Rainier Elementary School who recently returned to a hybrid learning model mixing online and in-person instruction will now be returning to distanced learning, an Oct. 29 letter from Superintendent Bryon Bahr read.
The decision was based around w that went into place when Thurston County entered the “high” risk transmission rate on Oct. 23. The new guidance from the state Department of Health caps classroom sizes at five students and only allows in-person teaching for the highest needs students, Bahr wrote.
“For our elementary students, we cannot make this requirement of five students work with our staffing and the capacity to provide excellent service with our amazing teaching and support staff,” Bahr wrote. “In order to comply with this requirement and provide a safe learning and working environment, I have made the difficult decision to return our elementary school to distance learning.”
Bahr’s letter comes shortly after he and other public school superintendents received a letter from Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek recommending an extension on a pause on returning additional students to hybrid learning until Nov. 6 due to high COVID-19 caseloads.
With caseloads not waning, local superintendents are now working to refine distance learning in anticipation for a possible recommendation by Abdelmalek to return to the format.
Both the pause and Bahr’s decision to go back to distanced learning stem from an increase in new COVID-19 cases that has affected the county over the last month.
To date, Bahr wrote, no students or staff have been confirmed to have the virus.
“We created and implemented a plan that kept our students and staff safe while providing quality in-person education. We know that we can do this model well, and we are incredibly proud of your children as we saw them working so hard in classes weekly. Unfortunately, the number of cases in the county does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon,” he wrote.
Bahr also wrote that Thurston County Public Health and Social Services is anticipating a continued rise in new infections and that, on Nov. 6, the county is planning to recommend all school districts return to full distanced learning.
Abdelmalek has not said that or mentioned that in her letters, instead noting that they’ll continue to look at the transmission rates over the next week.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Monday:
• Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 104 new cases. There was one new death reported Monday, bringing the total to 194. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 117.9 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days.The total number of cases reported in the county so far stands at 10,441.
• The state Department of Health has reported approximately 108,315 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Statewide hospitalizations stand at 8,611 and deaths are at 2,366. The number of tests conducted statewide stands at 2,469,146. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 2.2 percent.
• The total number of deaths in the United States stands at 230,383 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total 9,182,628 cases have been reported by the agency as well, with 565,607 reported in the last seven days.
