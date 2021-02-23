New diagnoses of COVID-19, the respiratory infection caused by the novel coronavirus, saw an increase of about 15 percent last week with 219 new cases reported in Thurston County.
As of Tuesday morning’s press deadline, the Thurston County Public Health and Social Services department had reported a total 7,080 confirmed cases. Total deaths stood at 64, with the most recent person — a man in his 60s — reported by the department last Wednesday.
Only two hospitalizations have been reported in the last seven days. A total 339 hospitalizations have been reported by the department since the COVID-19 pandemic first started a year ago.
Transmission of the virus continues to decline. According to the state Department of Health, Thurston County has reported 137.9 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days, and that metric continues to decline.
The West Region, which includes Thurston County, is reporting the 14-day case trend is down by 28 percent and the 14-day hospitalization trend is down 31 percent. ICU occupancy remains steady at 82 percent filled.
Roughly 40,636 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have so far been administered in Thurston County, with roughly 4.54 percent of the county’s population so far fully vaccinated.
In a Feb.18 letter last week, Thurston Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek wrote that residents should continue to practice social distancing measures and proper hygiene measures.
“While our COVID-19 transmission rates have been decreasing across the county, it is still very important if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19, to stay home and get tested,” Abdelmalek wrote. “Please continue to wear a mask, stay 6 feet apart from non-household members, frequently wash your hands, and avoid large gatherings.”
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Tuesday morning press deadline:
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department on Monday reported 103 new cases and five new deaths. The death toll from the virus stands at 447 Pierce County residents. The total number of cases stands at 35,692. Transmission remains very high with Pierce County over the last two weeks reporting 229.1 cases per 100,000 people. About 10.72 percent of Pierce County residents have so far started the vaccination process.
• Since the start of the pandemic, the state Department of Health has reported 317,223 confirmed cases, 4,857 deaths and 19,110 hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
So far, a total of 1,379,318 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with nearly 1.39 million doses having been so far delivered to the state and its providers. An average 26,380 doses are being administered every seven days, with the state hoping to eventually meet the goal of 45,000 every seven days.
• It’s estimated the United States this week is due to surpass 500,000 people dead due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- nearly a year after it was first reported in the country. The total number of deaths accumulated in the United States due to COVID-19 on Tuesday stood at 497,415, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total of 27,938,085 cases have been confirmed thus far and a total 64.2 million vaccinations have been administered nationwide.
