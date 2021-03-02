Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Tuesday reported that an additional three residents have died from complications caused by COVID-19, the respiratory infection caused by novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll up to 70.
The most recent people to pass from the virus include a male in his 70s, a male in his 80s, and a female in her 90s.
Thurston County also added 22 newly confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total reported since the start of the pandemic up to 7,278.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Tuesday afternoon:
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 75 new cases and no new deaths on Tuesday. The death toll from the virus stands at 466 Pierce County residents. The total number of cases stands at 36,503. Transmission remains remains moderate with Pierce County over the last two weeks reporting 178.8 cases per 100,000 people. About 11.74 percent of Pierce County residents have so far started the vaccination process.
• The state Department of Health on Tuesday added 746 new COVID-19 cases (322,487 total cases), a total 19,433 hospitalizations and 19 new deaths (4,988).
So far, a total 1.67 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state, with nearly 1.92 million doses having been so far delivered to the state and its providers. An average 37,481 doses are being administered every seven days, with the state hoping to eventually meet the goal of 45,000 every seven days.
• The total number of COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday stood at 513,122, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total of 28,456,860 cases have been confirmed thus far and a total 78.6 million vaccinations have been administered nationwide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.