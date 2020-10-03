Dealing with all the COVID-19 impacts on schools has been a difficult navigation, and an ever-changing landscape.
One thing that probably isn’t well known is that as school boards were required to shift to remote board meetings, the rules for open public meetings changed to where new district projects and ideas were put on hold as community input became difficult.
Prior to March, our school board was actively planning and working toward an exciting endeavor — adding student representation to our board. Prior to COVID-19, the board enacted policy and procedure, but the shutdown of schools prevented our implementation.
Well, we are getting back on track.
On Sept. 24, the school board interviewed multiple high school juniors and seniors for the role of student representative on the board.
The Zoom interviews by the students were simply incredible. They were so articulate and full of energy. After careful and difficult consideration, our board will install Natalie McLaughlin and Kya Ramirez as the 2020-21 student representatives at our Oct. 8 meeting.
Additionally, junior Charles “Azuriah” Carter will be named the junior representative for this year, and will move into the senior role next year.
Skylar Myers was named as the alternate for this role as well.
These four amazing students represent a wide range of interests, activities and aspirations for their peers and the district.
The student representative role is a non-voting position, but the students will have full ability to engage in all of the discussions about district governance and operations. It is really important to the board to hear from the students as they move forward in our work.
Personally, I feel these are wonderful selections that will get our student representative program off the ground.
Even in difficult times, the board and I feel great that we were able to put this great idea forward. It is also my vision that we create multiple opportunities for our student representatives to be part of our district communications.
Their voices and ideas are so important.
•••
Brian Wharton is superintendent of Yelm Community Schools.
