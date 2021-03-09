Thurston County Public Health and Social Services announced Monday that three large-scale vaccination clinics will be held this weekend at South Puget Sound Community College.
According to social media posts, the county health department says it’s planning on holding specialized clinics at the college Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The first clinic, on Friday, will focus on getting seniors vaccinated, while Saturday’s clinic will be for educators and Sunday’s for the general public.
These clinics will be held by appointment only.
“Registration for the clinics will open later this week,” Thurston County Public Health wrote in a Monday tweet. “Please check back regularly for updates on registration opening. We ask that you do not contact SPSCC with questions about the clinic as they are graciously hosting for us and will not be directly running the vaccine clinic.”
More information is expected to be posted on the department’s Facebook and Twitter page, as well as its website.
This comes after the county last weekend hosted a mass-vaccination clinic at the Thurston County Fairgrounds. Roughly 800 appointment slots went live the Wednesday prior and were filled in minutes.
The county, through United Way of Thurston County, is also soliciting volunteers to help out with vaccination clinics. More information can be found online at www.unitedway-thurston.org.
Washington state is still currently prioritizing people 65 and older, as well as first responders, frontline health care workers and educators.
Thurston County this week was also due to receive its largest allotment of COVID-19 vaccine to date. Roughly 8,710 first-dose and 1,000 second-dose shots were allocated in the county.
About 13.89 percent of the Thurston County population have so far started the vaccination process with 8.16 percent fully vaccinated. Thurston County is currently lagging when compared with statewide vaccination rates.
Weekly caseloads continue to fall in Thurston County. The week of March 1-7 saw a five-month low of 126 new COVID-19 cases, though four new deaths were reported in that timespan.
The death toll from COVID-19 stands at 71 county residents.
According to the state Department of Health’s Phase and Risk Dashboard, Thurston County has reported 103.9 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Tuesday morning press deadline:
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 54 new cases and one new death on Monday. The death toll from the virus stands at 474 Pierce County residents. The total number of cases stands at 36,979. Transmission remains moderate with Pierce County over the last two weeks reporting 174.9 cases per 100,000 people.
• The state Department of Health has reported a total 325,053 confirmed cases, 19,599 hospitalizations, and 5,041 deaths from COVID-19.
So far, a total 1.86 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state, with about 2.22 million doses having been so far delivered to the state and its providers. An average 45,221 doses are being administered every seven days. Approximately 8.97 percent of Washingtonians have been fully vaccinated.
• The total number of COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday stood at 523,850, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total of 28,813,424 cases have been confirmed thus far and a total 92.1 million vaccinations have been administered nationwide.
