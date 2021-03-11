Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Thursday reported one new death and a dozen new cases of COVID-19, the respiratory infection caused by novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases up to 7,419 and the death toll to 72 county residents.
A woman in her 80s is the latest person to die from the virus.
The county department on Thursday also reported no new COVID-19 hospitalizations had occurred in the previous seven days. The rate of positive tests also fell to 2.9 percent.
According to the state Department of Health's Phase and Risk Assessment Dashboard, Thurston County has reported 109.9 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Thursday afternoon:
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 126 new cases and three new deaths on Thursday. The death toll from the virus stands at 481 Pierce County residents. The total number of cases stands at 37,241. Transmission remains moderate with Pierce County over the last two weeks reporting 191.7 cases per 100,000 people.
• The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported 789 new COVID-19 cases and 23 new deaths. Total confirmed cases now stand at 327,000, hospitalizations stand at 19,729 and the death toll is at 5,100.
So far, a total 2.14 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state, with about 2.56 million doses having been so far delivered to the state and its providers. An average 46,119 doses are being administered every seven days. Approximately 10.26 percent of Washingtonians have been fully vaccinated.
• The total number of COVID-19 deaths on Thursday stood at 527,726, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total of 29,052,862 cases have been confirmed thus far and a total 98.2 million vaccinations have been administered nationwide.
