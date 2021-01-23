Vaccinating a majority of Thurston County’s oldest residents and high-risk workers could take “several months,” according to a new letter out Friday afternoon by the county’s public health officer.
“Currently, we are experiencing a limited supply of the vaccine in our county compared to the number of people who are now eligible to receive the vaccine,” Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek wrote. “Based on the current projections it will likely take us several months to be able to get the majority of those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tier 1 who want the vaccine, vaccinated.”
Phase 1A includes high-risk health care workers, first responders and congregate care facility workers and residents. Phase 1B Tier 1 includes any person over the age of 65 or those over 50 living in a multi-generational household.
The county’s timeline on vaccinating its most vulnerable is similar to the one the state Department of Health has on its website. The Department of Health is hoping to finish vaccinating the first two phases by late spring or early summer.
It’s not currently known how many Thurston County residents fall within those two phases, said Magen Johnson, the county’s COVID-19 spokeswoman, adding that the number is hard to quantify.
About 9,445 doses of vaccine have been given in Thurston County, according to data from the state, while roughly 37,196 doses have been administered in Pierce County and more than 335,000 total statewide.
While supplies are low now, Abdelmalek wrote, ultimately there will be enough doses of vaccine for everyone who needs or wants the simple injection.
“Please be patient,” she wrote. “We are working in conjunction with community partners to distribute the vaccine as quickly as it becomes available.”
The Pierce County Department of Emergency Management and the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department next week will host two drive-through vaccination clinics for those in the 1A and 1B Tier 1 phases.
The clinics, which will be by appointment only, will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Clover Park Technical College and Thursday, Jan. 28, at the Washington State Fair Events Center.
Thurston County also hosted a three-day clinic late this week for vaccinations. All slots have been filled for the clinic, which ends on Saturday.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Friday afternoon:
• Thurston County Public Health and Social Services reported 89 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number up to 5,973. No new deaths were reported Friday, and the death toll stands at 62. Over the last 14 days, Thurston County has reported 291.5 cases per 100,000 people. The county’s region (the West region) will stay in Phase 1 starting next week due to an increasing trend in hospital admission rates.
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 300 new cases and five new deaths. The death toll from the virus stands at 379 Pierce County residents. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 491.5 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days; that metric is on the rise. The total number of cases stands at 31,158. The county’s region (the Puget Sound region) will stay in Phase 1 starting next week due to an increase in the number of positive cases over the last two weeks.
• Since the start of the pandemic, the state Department of Health has reported 283,188 confirmed cases, 4,065 deaths and 16,939 hospitalizations due to COVID-19. So far, a total of 335,836 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed, with a total of 608,325 having been so far delivered to the state. An average of 15,500 doses are being administered every seven days, with the state hoping to eventually meet the goal of 45,000 every seven days. A total of 3.74 percent of Washingtonians have been vaccinated thus far.
• The total number of deaths accumulated in the United States due to COVID-19 stands at 408,697, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total of 24,512,618 cases have been confirmed thus far, with 1,318,920 of those reported in the last seven days.
