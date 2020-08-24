Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Monday reported 13 new cases of COVID-19.
New cases reported include two individuals under the age of 20, five in their 20s, one in their 30s, three in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 70s.
The daily average of new COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks stands at 10.5 cases.
The total number of deaths as a result of the virus in Thurston County stands at 12. The latest death, a man in his 70s, was reported on Saturday. His death certificate is still pending review by Public Health staff.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation locally, statewide and nationally on Monday:
• Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 23 new cases of the virus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,461. One additional death was reported as well, bringing the total countywide to 143. The average number of cases per day over the last two weeks stands at about 58.4.
• Statewide, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases stands at 71,371, according to numbers posted on the Department of Health’s website. The state has recorded a total 6,542 hospitalizations and 1,867 deaths. Total tests and the percentage of positive tests across Washington state were not available as DoH is updating its reporting system.
• Nationwide, positive cases of COVID-19 stand at 5,682,491, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been approximately 176,223 coronavirus-related deaths recorded.
