After informal talks in recent weeks, on Tuesday night the Yelm City Council passed a resolution asking Gov. Jay Inslee to loosen COVID-19 restrictions on local businesses.
The resolution specifically asks Inslee to “reconsider Proclamation 20-25.8 and allow all businesses, that are mitigating public risk to COVID-19 exposure by utilizing CDC recommended health and safety precautions with social distancing and mask wearing, to open. Time is of the essence.”
Inslee’s orders have banned dining inside bars and restaurants through the rest of 2020 and into January while placing additional restrictions on other sectors of the economy.
The resolution passed unanimously during a special meeting held Dec. 15. The agenda was amended shortly before the meeting for the council to discuss the item.
The city plans on sending it to the governor’s office, Mayor JW Foster said. A letter with the attached resolution is expected to be presented to other local jurisdictions.
Though they’re of a similar spirit, Yelm’s move differs largely from an ordinance passed a number of weeks ago by the Mossyrock City Council that said it would not recognize the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.
“It’s a little softer. I guess it doesn’t have as much teeth. I don’t think an ordinance would have been appropriate, just in my opinion,” council member Joe DePinto said following the first reading of the resolution.
DePinto drafted the resolution alongside council member James Blair.
Municipal resolutions act largely as an expression of opinion and don’t hold as much legal weight as the binding legislation made with ordinances.
While Mossyrock’s ordinance has emboldened some businesses to open to indoor dining, it doesn’t legally bar the state from issuing financial penalties or revoking business licenses, many Yelm officials and council members have said. Still, DePinto said, Yelm’s resolution was based largely around Mossyrock’s ordinance.
A large number of South Sound mayors earlier this year signed on to a similar letter asking the governor to reconsider the restrictions on businesses early on in the pandemic.
“That letter actually helped,” Foster said. “We felt at that time that the letter had a positive affect.”
Still, many council members believe that this was the right action to take.
After the vote, council member Terry Kaminski told the NVN she felt this was the best, most effective route the council could take at the moment to get its voice heard by the state.
“I was very happy to see everybody was in line with it, definitely, because we need to save our small businesses. There should be no reason they should be in jeopardy,” she said.
Kaminski added later in a text message: “Small businesses and restaurants in Yelm are the character and heart of our community. Prolonged restrictions will make them disappear. Freedom is the choice to open, to dine in, or not to go at all. We want to act now to preserve the livelihood of our citizens and the economic health of our city.”
In a phone conversation, council member Molly Carmody agreed that this was the right path. She noted that she wouldn’t have supported an ordinance similar to Mossyrock’s.
“I feel like asking the businesses to open up in defiance of the rule would be irresponsible,” she said. “We have a responsibility to our businesses to keep them safe, and healthy, and not break the law.”
Carmody said she believes most businesses could safely reopen and stay open while implementing social distancing, masking requirements and health initiatives brought down by the state.
“Although we do not have legal authority to usurp the governor’s proclamations, this sends a loud and clear message that these lockdowns need to end,” Blair wrote in a recent Facebook post shortly after the meeting. “There is absolutely no reason our small businesses should be closed, especially when hundreds of people are allowed to be in the big box stores at one time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.