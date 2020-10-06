Yelm Community Schools Superintendent Brian Wharton on Tuesday morning, Oct. 6, announced that the district plans on delaying the start of its hybrid learning model after Thurston County last week reported a record weekly number of new COVID-19 cases.
“This trend makes working toward the increase of in-person instruction, or hybrid model, very difficult,” Wharton wrote in a letter published on the district’s website Tuesday. “The last thing we would want to do is to start the hybrid model, only to shut it down again quickly. We don’t want to do that to our students, parents and staff. Therefore, we are going to delay the start of hybrid instruction until the data and direction from public health shows we can do it safely.”
The district had planned to start allowing K-2 students to partially return to in-person classes starting Oct. 12. But a spike in weekly caseloads that the county experienced Sept. 28 through Oct. 4, with the county recording a record 121 cases, helped lead to a change in plans.
“I am terribly sorry to bring this message to you. It is our sincere desire to welcome our students back on our campuses. We are continuing to plan and prepare for hybrid instruction, and we will be ready to make that transition when we can,” he wrote.
Wharton says that the district plans on continuing with the remote learning schedule until they can safely begin the transition. “The health of our students and staff is paramount, and we know case transmissions have to be low in order for the hybrid model to succeed,” he wrote.
Transmission rates for Thurston County remain in the “moderate” risk range, which is between 25 and 75 cases per 100,000 over 14 days by state standards. After last week’s spike, that rate model experienced a dramatic increase.
As of Tuesday’s press deadline, the county’s rate stands at 71.38 cases per 100,000 over the last 14 days.
The goal for Thurston County is to be in the “low” risk category, which is below 25 cases per 100,000 over the last 14 days. In order for the county to do that, it has to report an average of 5.10 cases per day or lower for two weeks straight. Over the last two weeks, the county has reported an average 14.57 new cases daily.
Rise in Cases
A sudden increase in daily cases late last week led to Thurston County reporting its highest weekly caseload of the COVID-19 virus seen since it started recording cases in March.
The previous high observed was the 107 cases reported July 13-19.
The increase began on Wednesday, Sept. 30, when Thurston County Public Health and Social Services reported 23 new cases of the virus. In the days leading up to that, the county was reporting daily caseloads in the high single-digits to high teens.
Then, on Thursday and Friday, the county reported 22 and 26 new diagnoses, respectively.
With the surge, the county is now reporting an average of 14.57 new cases daily, according to numbers reported in the last 14 days.
Magen Johnson, the county’s COVID-19 public information specialist, said that Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek attributed the recent rise in cases to a number of factors, the first one being that testing locations in the county were closed for a week due to the wildfire smoke.
“We don’t believe many people were testing or they put testing off due to some of the testing locations being closed,” Johnson said.
Many residents also reportedly caught COVID-19 through travel and being within close proximity to an individual who had the virus, Johnson said. Half of the cases that were reported the week of Sept. 21-27 were caused by an individual coming within close proximity of another individual who had the virus, according to the county.
A total 17 Thurston County residents have died from health complications related to COVID-19. Of the 1,344 that have tested positive for the virus, a total 101 individuals have ever been hospitalized due to the virus.
The county on Saturday also reported that nine new individuals were hospitalized due to the virus. Public Health hadn’t reported any new cases of hospitalizations since Sept. 23.
Thurston County’s surge in positive COVID-19 cases comes nearly a week after Abdelmalek initially gave the OK for public schools in the county to begin looking at reintroducing hybrid learning programs to the youngest students.
Yelm Community Schools planned on partially returning K-2 students starting Oct. 12, and Rainier already had some kids in hybrid classes with plans to have most of its 931 students return to partially in-person instruction.
The county’s single-day high was 35 cases reported on Aug. 6.
A total of 45,492 COVID-19 tests have been recorded by the county since the start of the pandemic.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Tuesday morning press deadline:
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 44 new cases, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 8,189. No new deaths were reported; the total number of COVID-19 related deaths stands at 177. The average number of cases per day over the last two weeks stands at about 51.5.
• The Washington State Department of Health on Sunday night reported an additional 402 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total reported to 90,276. Statewide hospitalizations stand at 7,622 and the state reported 16 new deaths to total 2,158. The number of tests conducted statewide stands at 1,951,407. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 2.4 percent.
• The total number of deaths in the United States stands at 209,199, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total 7,396,730 total cases have been reported by the agency as well, and there have been 301,438 cases in the past seven days.
