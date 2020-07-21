“If you build it, he will come.”
Sure, it’s a famous line from the movie “Field of Dreams,” but it could apply to a whole host of circumstances — even government.
In this instance, the city of Yelm built a program, and the businesses came.
Here’s how it happened: In late June, the Yelm City Council infused $109,620 into a new business grant program to help local businesses recover lost revenue during the state-mandated COVID-19 shutdown. The funding could also help offset costs businesses incurred to reopen under Safe Start Washington guidelines.
The city used a portion of the $274,050 federal CARES Act reimbursement grant it received to fund the program. Based on need, level of impact, and financial funding already received from other sources, Yelm businesses could receive a COVID-19 grant of up to $2,500.
And receive they did — 45 businesses in fact — enough as of July 21 to wipe out $106,500 of the original $109,620. The remaining $3,120 (minus $5,000 reserved) won’t last much longer, either. Another four to five grant applications still being processed — out of close to 50 received — could be approved and devour that amount, too.
“The program has been outstanding,” said Yelm Mayor JW Foster. “In fact, it worked even better than it was supposed to work. We have run out of money for it.”
From what Foster has gleaned, local businesses used the money to simply keep themselves afloat.
“The businesses are all hurting in the same way and trying to cover the costs they incurred during the shutdown,” Foster said. “They used the money to pay rent and utilities and to maintain connectivity with their customers. The $2,500 didn’t initially seem like a lot of money to me, but for the businesses it could be critical.
“There were some tears of appreciation, absolutely,” he added.
Rosina Marie — who has owned Shear Purrfection cat and dog grooming for four years — used about half of her $2,500 grant to construct a self-enclosed 10-by-10-foot kennel outside her Jefferson Avenue home business. The kennel allows customers to drop off and pick up their animals without having to enter the salon — thus maintaining COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
“I had to make sure I had a safe environment for the dogs and cats to get into the business, and for the owner not to have to enter so we could all be safe,” said Marie, 38.
The longtime groomer used the rest of the grant to pay utility and mortgage bills and donated $500 of it to the animal rescue organization Second Chance Dogs in McKenna.
“I was honored to receive the grant and wanted to pay it forward,” Marie said.
Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order shut down Shear Purrfection from March 25 to June 5, though Marie decided not to reopen until June 8 because “there was just too much to do to get ready.”
And then things went crazy. Marie ended up working 23 straight days in June just to reschedule appointments she’d cancelled in March and April. Some of her beloved animal clients looked the part, too, after so long away from a groomer.
“The coats and nails of the animals were in bad shape,” she recalled. “I had to suggest to some owners to take their pets to the vet before I could groom them.”
Marie hopes that by August her appointment schedule will be less frenzied, though many of her clients are becoming a bit “panicky,” she said as another potential COVID-19 shutdown looms.
“A lot of clients are scheduling appointments every 3 to 4 weeks right now, when normally they would go 6 to 8 weeks,” Marie said. “It’s wonderful, though, to be able to help the pets in need and know that they walk away with a little more giddy-up in their steps.”
Yelm City Councilor Tad Stillwell is stepping with a bit more zest these days, too.
Stillwell — who has been on the city council since 2015 and has been overseeing much of the grant program — worried a bit early on that city business owners would be too discouraged by earlier skirmishes with complicated federal and state grant programs — or unemployment insurance — to bother applying for Yelm’s COVID-19 program.
“A lot of businesses had attempted to apply for federal programs like the PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) and spent a tremendous amount of time on them and ended up not receiving anything,” Stillwell said. “And some people went through the application process, and the money for the different grants ran out before they could even submit their applications.”
But to Stillwell’s pleasant surprise, Yelm’s business owners evidently banished those concerns and embraced the city’s new program.
“I think the program has gone really, really, well,” he said last week. “The business owners were really receptive, and we got the money into their hands really fast. It’s probably the most rewarding thing I’ve been involved with.”
The grant application was relatively simple.
Business owners were required to complete a one-page questionnaire chronicling how the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order affected their livelihood, prove they had a business location in Yelm, maintain an active Yelm business license or home occupation license, and be current on their Yelm Business & Occupation Tax.
Stillwell noted that to date, the city had rejected less than 10 percent of the grant applications it had received and that most of the applications were granted immediately. Those that weren’t were due to simple oversights, he said.
“It has been really, really good,” he said. “Just amazing.”
Over at Gee-Gee’s Quilting on West Yelm Avenue, where bolts of wildly colorful fabric greet customers searching for just the right patterns and styles to complete their sewing projects, things might not be “amazing,” but they’re pretty darn good.
“Things are going really well now, and we’re really busy,” said Candi Sullivan, 51, who has managed the business for the past 25 years. “We have sold a lot of mask material lately.”
Gee-Gee’s, which shuttered from March 20 to May 28, used its $2,500 grant to help pay for thousands of dollars of merchandise it received before shutting down while simultaneously halting shipment of $50,000 worth of merchandise.
Sullivan also spent some of the money on Personal Protective Equipment for the business’ 10 employees.
“We bought masks and hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies — all of that lovely stuff,” she said. “It felt really good to get the grant, and they actually came in and hand delivered it to us.”
Across town at PTL Hardwood Floors on Northwest Railroad Street, owner Joshua Crossman, 42, was surprised to see Foster stolling up to his business one day with a check in his hand. Turns out — as Crossman recalled — it was Foster’s first day on the COVID-19 grant patrol.
“I was pretty hopeful to receive a grant, and I jumped on the application as soon as it came out,” Crossman said. “I was among the first people to receive a check.”
Though Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order shuttered PTL from March 23 until April 24, the phone in Crossman’s warehouse-type showroom didn’t stop ringing.
“I had to tell people I couldn’t accept jobs or sell anything because of the ban and that they would have to wait,” he said. “But now business is back to where it was before the ban.”
Crossman spent some of his grant to purchase face masks and T-shirts adorned with his company logo and name and purchased a variety of signage for doors and products in the store. The rest of the money paid utilities and the mortgage on his building.
“I just appreciate the swiftness of the city council and mayor passing the grant ordinance and the ease of the application to help local business owners,” Crossman said.
The grant money, though, as Foster and Stillwell acknowledge, is just a drop in the bucket as the pandemic wreaks havoc in Washington and across the country. And it’s anybody’s guess whether more money is on the horizon, Foster said.
“It would be hard to speculate on whether other stimulus programs are forthcoming,” he said. “I haven’t received any firm information from the state or feds that we should be expecting more money. We’ll take it, though, if they want to print it.”
Stillwell, likewise, isn’t particularly optimistic the federal government can overcome political bickering long enough to pass further stimulus measures.
“The economic impacts of the state shutdown will be long lasting, and I think 100 percent of our businesses would qualify for more money if we could ever get more,” he said.
Still, the council member is thrilled that he and his Yelm government counterparts seamlessly coalesced to pass the COVID-19 grant program.
“I really think the mayor and the city staff and the council have worked together like I’ve never seen before,” he said. “People are so passionate about helping our community members and businesses, and it’s been amazing to see everyone coming together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.