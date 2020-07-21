Thurston County Unemployment Rate Drops Sharply From 14.4 to 9 Percent

Thurston County’s unemployment rate dropped sharply in June to 9.0 percent from 14.4 percent the previous month.
Out of 142,545 residents in the county’s civilian labor force in June, 129,694 were employed and 12,851 unemployed. The previous month, 126,866 out of a labor force of 148,138 were employed — a 2 percent jump in employment for June.
Washington state’s unemployment rate dropped to 9.8 percent in June, down from 15.1 percent the previous month. The month-to-month decrease of 5.3 percent was the largest since 1990, according to the state Employment Security Department.
The national unemployment rate also showed positive signs. It decreased from 13.3 percent in May to 11.1 percent in June.
The ESD noted that for the first time in 70 months (since September 2014) the Washington state unemployment rate is lower than the national rate. In June 2019, the national unemployment rate (revised) was 3.7 percent.
