Thurston County Surpasses 500 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19; 36 Cases in Yelm ZIP Code So Far

Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Tuesday confirmed nine more cases of COVID-19.
More than 500 cases of the virus have now been confirmed with the new cases, and the total tally is 504.
Four male and five female Thurston County residents made up the new cases. Of them, one are ages birth to 9, one was in their 10s, one was in their 20s, two were in their 30s and four were in their 40s.
This comes as the county sees a troubling uptick in the number of new cases reported daily. Over the last seven days, the county has reported 92 new cases of the virus.
There were 107 total cases confirmed July 13-19.
The test-positive rate stands at about 2.4 percent, according to Public Health.
According to a new report out Tuesday by the county, a total of 36 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the Yelm ZIP code, 98597.
The number of deaths in the county from the virus stands at five, with 308 of the 504 cases having reported recoveries or in the process of recovering.
