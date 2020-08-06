Starting Thursday, Aug. 6, the Yelm Lions Club will be accepting school supplies for students going back to school this fall.
“While school is 100 percent online, students are still 100 percent in need of school supplies, especially those families who qualify for free and reduced lunch,” a Tuesday email from the organization read.
The Yelm Lions Club is currently asking for donations of the following items: earbuds, three-ring binders, binder dividers, crayons, pencil boxes, spiral notebooks, college and wide-ruled notebook paper, blue and black pens, highlighters, pencil sharpeners, erasers, zippered pencil pouches, glue sticks, rulers, scissors, sticky note pads, calculators, graph paper and whiteboard markers.
Donations can be dropped off until Aug. 22 at the Yelm Police Station, Yelm City Hall, Yelm Prairie Hotel, Bliss Experience, Yelm Area Chamber of Commerce and the Yelm Anytime Fitness.
All supplies will go to benefit students who attend class at Yelm Community Schools.
For any questions, contact the district’s Community Relations Coordinator Andrew Kollar at andrew_kollar@ycs.wednet.edu or by calling 360-458-6106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.