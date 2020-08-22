Thurston County Public Health and Social Services announced Saturday that a man in his 70s has become the 12th resident of the county to die from COVID-19.
“We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones,” Public Health wrote on Facebook.
Additionally, the county announced nine new cases of the virus, pushing the total to 917 since March. There have been 670 recoveries recorded.
Just one person has been hospitalized due to the virus in the last seven days, according to Public Health. There have been 59 hospitalizations since March.
Of the newest cases, one is a man in his 20s, one is a man in his 30s, a woman and a man in their 40s, two women and one man in their 50s, a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s.
For the week, there were 75 Thurston County residents diagnosed with the virus. The percent of people testing positive is 4.2 percent in that time span.
