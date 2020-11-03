Yelm Community Schools announced on Wednesday, Oct. 28, plans to extend its summer food program for children. This means any youths 18 years or younger can pick up five days worth of meals every Monday free of charge.
According to a news release, the district plans on distributing bags at eight locations every Monday. Meals can be picked up 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fort Stevens Elementary, Lackamas Elementary, McKenna Elementary, Southworth Elementary, Dylan’s Corner Market, Ridgeline Middle School, and Yelm High School.
Meals can also be picked up in the evenings, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., at Yelm Middle School and Yelm High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.