Thurston County Public Health and Social Services over the weekend reported nine new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 1,042.
During the week of Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, the county reported 50 new diagnoses of the virus — about half of what staff reported just a month ago.
New cases reported Saturday and Sunday included one individual under the age of 10, two under the age of 20, one in their 20s, three in their 30s, one in their 40s, and one in their 70s.
According to numbers posted Sept. 4, the test-positive rate stands at about 2.8 percent.
The death toll resulting from the virus stands at 15 people in the county. The death certificate of a man in his 60s is the only one pending review by Public Health staff.
The county has reported an average of about 8.5 new cases daily over the last two weeks.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported over the weekend:
• Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 38 new cases of the virus on Sunday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,942. No new deaths were reported over the weekend; the total number of deaths caused by COVID-19 in Pierce County stands at 155. The average number of cases per day over the last two weeks has been on the decline and stands at about 39.4
• The total number of cases in Washington stands at 77,235, according to numbers updated Saturday on the Department of Health’s website. The state has recorded a total 6,860 hospitalizations and 1,953 deaths. The total tests statewide stands at 1,563,053. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 2.5 percent.
• Nationwide, a total 6,226,879 total cases have been reported, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been approximately 188,051 coronavirus-related deaths recorded.
