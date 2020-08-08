Shutting down schools in March proved to be the most difficult education challenge we have faced. All the systems we knew and were comfortable with changed — literally from one day to the next. It was a rocky start. Our mindset was fixed on working with students onsite and relationships were founded on direct in-person interaction. We had to learn, quickly, how to become distance learning experts.
Change is a constant in education, and I am very proud of the positive growth we made as a school system from March to June. However, even though we worked hard and improved, we all recognized that we needed to do things differently in preparation for the 2020-21 school year. We know now that we will start the year in distance learning mode, and we spent the summer learning and preparing to work successfully with students and parents.
To be outstanding in distance learning mode, we knew we had to change our approach to technology. Our response will be to issue a district computer to all students. We will also work directly with families that lack reliable internet access at home. We will better teach students how to access their learning and connectivity with teachers.
To be outstanding for our students, we will engage with them every day with the same expectations as we would in person. We will take attendance daily and in each course. At all grade levels, grading structures will return to what we knew prior to March. Instruction will target high standards, and we will achieve at least a typical year’s growth with students.
To be outstanding for our students, we have to demonstrate strong instructional practices — even in a distance learning environment. Our teachers have trained very hard to learn the tools that will allow them to deliver live instruction supported by recorded video and personal assistance with instructors. We have significantly enhanced our capacity to support the social-emotional learning needs of students.
To be outstanding, we have to support our parents. We didn’t have enough resources ready last March to help parents. This fall, families can expect consistent and well-communicated schedules for students. Our staff will use consistent tools of Google Classroom, Zoom, ScreenCastify and Google Drive. We are creating significant parent resources, helpful videos, a parent resource sections on our website, and each school will have a dedicated help desk person to assist our families.
Lastly, to be outstanding, we have to listen to your feedback and improve accordingly. It is our intent to seek feedback often so we can grow every day. Our teachers, principals and staff will be ready to excel regardless of the medium. We know that great instruction and achievement can and will happen with your students.
Brian Wharton is superintendent of Yelm Community Schools.
