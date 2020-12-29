Thanks to recent funding from the federal CARES Act, 390 nonprofit arts and culture organizations in 32 Washington counties will divide $3.405 million from two successive grant pools.
The grants are administered by the Washington State Arts Commission (ArtsWA) in partnership with the Washington Department Of Commerce and are supported by the state Office of Financial Management (OFM).
According to a Commerce press release, the grants “will bolster organizations whose arts and creative programs employ thousands of people and contribute to the economic vitality and the quality of life in communities across the state.”
The one-time grants are intended to help the nonprofit arts organizations that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic; the funds may be used to cover pandemic-related losses during the 2020 calendar year.
Twelve Thurston county arts and culture organizations based in Olympia are slated to receive grant funding. They are: Arbutus Folk School, Ballet Northwest, Capital Lakefair, Hands On Children’s Museum, Indigenous Performance Productions, Olympia Film Society, Washington Center for the Performing Arts, Olympia Family Theater, Harlequin Productions, Olympia Symphony Orchestra, Student Orchestras of Greater Olympia, and The Bridge Music Project.
ArtsWA and Commerce partnered to provide the first pool of grant funding, which offered $1.445 million to nonprofit arts organizations. In this first go-round, the agencies received 387 applications and were able to fund 249 organizations. Organizations could request up to $10,000, and grant amounts ranged from $2,000 to $8,300. Funding was prioritized for organizations that serve communities with fewer resources, culturally diverse populations, and underrepresented groups, Commerce said.
“Nonprofits are essential to supporting a vibrant creative economy in good times, and the pandemic has stretched many to the breaking point,” said Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown. “These grants provide a lifeline to both struggling artists and the organizations that support them, helping to strengthen part of the very fabric of our communities.”
In the second pool of funding, OFM aided Commerce and ArtsWA by providing an additional $2 million to ArtsWA that allowed the agency to provide grants to the 138 organizations that didn’t receive funding in the first round and to increase funding to the previous 249 organizations in the first pool.
“We are grateful that the governor, Commerce and the budget office recognize the importance of the arts and culture sector to Washington’s economy,” said ArtsWA Executive Director Karen Hanan. “Providing relief funding to these organizations, which have all been enormously impacted by the pandemic, will allow them to move toward a post-COVID world and continue to contribute to the vibrancy of their communities.”
According to Commerce, approximately 58 percent of all grants went to organizations outside King County, and 165 organizations that were funded had never before received ArtsWA grants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.