Students and staff in the Eatonville, Peninsula and White River school districts will receive weekly rapid antigen COVID-19 testing beginning in December as part of a pilot program initiated by the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. The Eatonville program will operate between Nov. 30 and Dec. 18 and possibly into January.
The COVID-19 testing will occur at school sites, and administrators believe the results will help isolate positive cases and quarantine close contacts to prevent the virus from spreading.
Testing sites in the Eatonville School District include: Columbia Crest A-STEM Academy, which will test from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays; Weyerhaeuser Elementary School, which will also test from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays; and Eatonville Middle School, which will test from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.
The health department and school districts believe data from the testing will help them determine when and how students and staff can safely return to classrooms for in-person teaching.
Despite the availability of weekly COVID-19 testing, the Eatonville School District indicated that students are not returning to in-person instruction until further notice. Families will be provided a minimum of two weeks notice before students in any grade level will return to school.
The pilot program is being funded by $7.8 million in federal CARES Act money approved last month by the Pierce County Council.
For more information about the testing program, visit the Eatonville School District website at https://www.eatonville.wednet.edu/departments/health-services/coronavirus.
