Thurston County Reports 69 COVID-19 Cases Wednesday

Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Wednesday reported 69 new diagnoses of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases reported since the start of the pandemic up to 3,743 in the county.
No deaths were reported Wednesday. The most recent coronavirus-related death was reported last Friday, and the total death toll stands at 49 Thurston County residents.
A total of nine Thurston County residents have been hospitalized within the last seven days, according to Public Health.
The county on Tuesday reported it was looking into three new outbreaks at congregate care facilities, and on Wednesday added another outbreak to its list. A total of 13 congregate care facilities are currently being investigated by Public Health.
A total of 33 cases were reported in the Yelm ZIP code the week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, according to a weekly report published Tuesday by Public Health.
Transmission of the virus remains high in Thurston County. According to the state Department of Health, Thurston County has reported 238.6 cases per 100,000 over the last 14 days.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Wednesday afternoon:
• Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 711 new cases and one new death; it’s believed the stark rise Wednesday in coronavirus cases was due to a backlog of tests. The death toll from the virus stands at 254 Pierce County residents. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 460 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days, a decrease from just a couple days ago. The total number of cases reported in the county so far stands at 18,915.
• The state Department of Health since the start of the pandemic has reported 189,863 COVID-19 cases, 11,996 hospitalizations and 3,016 deaths. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 1.6 percent.
• The total number of deaths in the United States stands at 285,351, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The U.S. this week surpassed 15 million cases of the virus, which now stands at 15,040,175 with 1,414,240 of those cases reported in just the last seven days.
