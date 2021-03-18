Tryouts and practice for spring prep sports started this week with competition set to begin next week.
The six-week season, shortened due to COVID-19, will start on March 22.
For the Yelm Tornados, spring sports include baseball, softball, track and field, boys soccer and tennis. Registration is currently ongoing through www.registermyathlete.com, said Athletic Director Rob Hill.
“It’s not a hard close, so if kids are late to filling it out, we’ll take them,” he said.
Schedules are still being worked out and should be posted soon to www.goyelm.com. Hill said they’re keeping their fingers crossed on possible district and state competitions, but for now are focusing solely on getting student-athletes the opportunity to compete.
For the Rainier Mountaineers, spring sports include baseball, track and field and fastpitch. Tryouts and practices also started this week, and schedules are available to view online at www.rainiermountaineers.com.
Rainier Athletic Director Jerrad Jeske said athletes need to get paperwork in as soon as possible if they want an opportunity to compete.
The NVN will publish a special spring sports special section in the March 25 edition previewing the teams, players and their season outlook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.