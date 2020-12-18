37 COVID-19 Cases Reported Thursday in Thurston County

Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Thursday reported 37 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of virus diagnoses made since the start of the pandemic up to 4,104.
So far this week there have been a total of 116 new cases of the virus reported.
The county over the past seven days also reported 19 hospitalizations. A total of 49 Thurston County residents have died thus far due to the virus, according to the county.
Transmission of the virus remains high in Thurston County. According to the state Department of Health, the county has reported 237.9 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Thursday afternoon:
• Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department on Thursday added 267 new cases and five new deaths. The death toll from the virus stands at 268 Pierce County residents. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 485.4 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days (a seven-case decrease compared with yesterday). The total number of cases reported in the county so far stands at 21,908.
• The state Department of Health on added 2,750 cases and 75 deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total 209,344 confirmed cases, 13,235 hospitalizations, and 3,117 deaths.The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 1.4 percent.
• This week, the United States surpassed 300,000 deaths related to COVID-19, and the total stood as of Thursday afternoon at 306,427. A total 16,756,581 cases have been confirmed thus far, with 1,485,010 of those reported in the last seven days.
