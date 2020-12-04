Two New Deaths, 54 COVID-19 Cases Reported in Thurston County Friday

Two deaths and 54 new diagnoses of COVID-19 were reported Friday by Thurston County Public Health and Social Services. A total of 49 residents have now died from the virus since the start of the pandemic in March, and 3,443 cases have been reported in the county.
A man and a woman, both in their 60s, are the latest to die from health complications related to the disease.
Within the last seven days, 17 hospitalizations have been reported in Thurston County.
According to the state Department of Health, transmission rates in Thurston County remain high. Over the last 14 days, the county has reported a total of 260.7 cases per 100,000 people.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Friday afternoon:
• Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 274 new cases and one new death. The death toll from the virus stands at 247 Pierce County residents. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 463.8 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days. The total number of cases reported in the county so far stands at 17,498.
• The state Department of Health on Friday reported 1,853 new cases and 25 deaths. Since the start of the pandemic there have been 174,290 cases, 11,273 hospitalizations and 2,925 deaths reported. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 1.7 percent.
• The total number of deaths in the United States stands at 275,386, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total 14,041,436 cases have been confirmed, with 1,214,180 of those total cases reported in just the last seven days.
