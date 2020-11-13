The Nisqually Red Wind Casino announced Friday afternoon that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
“It is important to note that the Team Member has not worked in several days and was not exhibiting any symptoms until days after their last day worked,” the casino wrote in a post to social media. “Any areas that this Team Member worked have been properly cleaned several times since they were last here.”
Announcing the case was aimed at upholding a “commitment to transparency” when it comes to any confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus within the staff, the casino wrote in the statement.
“The confidentiality of the Team Member and their area of work will be maintained,” the statement said. “The Casino remains fully engaged in doing all we can to provide our guests and Team Members with a safe, clean environment …”
According to the statement, those measures include:
• Frequent and routine cleaning of all areas.
•Temperature screening for all employees and guests upon arrival.
• COVID-19 screening questions for all employees prior to each shift.
• Approved face coverings to be properly worn at all times.
• Increased sanitation stations located throughout the facility.
• Social distancing is encouraged at all times while on property.
• Remain a smoke-free facility
• Daily table games chip cleaning
“The Executive Team remains committed to closely monitoring local conditions, and making any necessary adjustments to our health and safety plan as seen fit,” the casino’s statement reads. “We appreciate your understanding while we follow our response protocols to best protect the well-being of our Team and Guests.”
